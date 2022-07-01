On Son River Bridge, Railways Runs 5 Trains Simultaneously

The Indian Railways is constantly strengthening the rail infrastructure of the country and has made history in the process. For the first time, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Operation built a bridge over the Son river. This bridge can run 6 trains simultaneously.

The construction work was done under the Central Government’s initiative of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. The train will travel from Sahnewal to West Bengal. The corridor will cover 1504 km of distance through the Western corridor and then 1856km through the stand corridor.

Advertisement

The train will pass through Punjab, UP, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Although the bridge can handle 6 trains at the same time, in the trials 5 trains were operated. The trials turned out to be successful. The station that took the initiative to run the train was Gaya-Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay railway station.

Officials present there, said that during the trial, three trains from one side and two from the other side were simultaneously run on the bridge. “This is a new picture of the development of Bihar, which has been made possible by the Railways. With the normal commencement of this corridor, the rapid development of various areas will take place. Especially the transportation of goods will become very easy," they said.

During the trials, native people were also present to see the achievement of the Indian Railways. The successful trials reflect the efficiency of the Indian Railways to cater to a large number of passengers. The train will travel a long distance from Punjab to West Bengal hence, it can transport goods easily. Moreover, time-bound transportation of the raw material can be guaranteed. It is also being said that this will push the industrial development of the areas covered under the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.