On Tata Nexon EV Catching Fire, Ola Electric Boss Bhavish Aggarwal Reacts on Twitter

Ola Electric has been receiving backlash for its incident wherein the scooter caught fire. Now, CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal has hit back at critics highlighting a recent incident involving a Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV, India’s best-selling EV, caught fire in Vasai, in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The Ola founder also wrote that such incidents happen in all global products and EV fires are much less frequent compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that run on fossil fuel. “EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires,” he tweeted.

Aggarwal hit back at reports that brought the company under a lot of pressure after an Ola scooter caught fire. Aggarwal, in the subsequent tweets, mentioned that “a lot of education” is needed for a growing sector such as EV. “Let us work towards collectively building awareness!” he said.

The incident involving the Tata Nexon EV was reported on June 22. Visuals of the EV covered in flames surfaced on social media. According to reports, the owner of the car was going home from the office after charging his vehicle and after a few kilometres the EV started making sounds and then erupted in flames.

Taking note of the incident, Tata Motors issued a statement that said, “ A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.”

In the video, doing the round of social media platforms, we can see a white Tata Nexon EV engulfed in flames.

Nexon is one of the most well-received cars from the Tata stable. The Tata Nexon EV remains the centre point of the homegrown automaker’s push to be the leader in the segment.

