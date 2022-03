One-Off BMW iX Electric SUV to be Showcased at India Art Fair - Details Here

The ‘Future is Born of Art’ is a unique initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair which aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group’s commitment to promoting art, sustainability, and innovation. As part of the initiative, the first all-electric BMW iX served as a canvas for artists and inspired them to reflect on the philosophy of ’Sustainable Circularity’ —a vision of a world with responsible and efficient use of resources. Four selected artists were asked to submit proposals reflecting their unique interpretations of the theme. Artist Faiza Hasan’s work stood out and was appreciated by jury and public alike. Her winning design will be reflected on the BMW iX as a car wrap and shown at the India Art Fair taking place in New Delhi from 28 April — 01 May 2022.

The design by artist Faiza Hasan represents a coming together of people of all kinds against the backdrop of a common sky. For the artist who likes to explore the relationship between self and society, sustainability is about connectedness. Along with the drawings of real people in our community, she uses Urdu words—’suno’ meaning ’listen’, ’tasawur’ meaning ’to imagine’, ’umeed’ meaning ’hope’, ’nigehbaan’ meaning ’to safeguard’—reminding us to pay attention to the voices that can help shape our collective future.

Advertisement

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Creativity is at the heart of everything we do. For over 50 years, BMW has supported various cultural initiatives around the globe, and is proud to partner with India Art Fair to create an engaging ’The Future is Born of Art’ platform for emerging artists in India. The first all-electric BMW iX is a perfect intersection of futuristic design and sustainability that serves as an inspiration to all. I congratulate Faiza Hasan for her work and hope that such initiatives empower many more young Indian artists in imagining a sustainable world."

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair said, “The future begins in the imagination, and we are proud to introduce this new commission that centres artists and their vision of a shared, sustainable future. Our partnership with BMW India is truly one of a kind, and we’re thrilled to celebrate creativity in all its glory at the upcoming India Art Fair this April."

Advertisement

Also Watch:

The jury members included eminent stalwarts from the Indian art fraternity - Bose Krishnamachari, Founding resident of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Sonal Singh, Managing Director of Christie’s India, Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director of Condé Nast India, and Jaya Asokan, Fair Director at India Art Fair. Indian artists representing a diversity of practices and perspectives were shortlisted for the ’The Future is Born of Art’ initiative, including Faiza Hasan, Farah Mulla, Latheesh Lakshman and Visakh Menon. The selection criteria included the strength of the artist’s vision, narrative style, their exploration of the theme, and the potential of the design proposal as a car wrap.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.