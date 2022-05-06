Online Cab Aggregators to Soon Have Additional Rules to Properly Address Consumer Complaints

The Indian Government is speculated to introduce a fresh set of guidelines for cab aggregators to make sure that passenger redressals are attended in time. A CNBC TV18 eport citing sources close to the matter have stated that “consumer affairs ministry is of a view to set SOPs for addressing grievances of passengers, set timeline for grievance redressal. These guidelines will be in addition to already existing protocols issued by the roads ministry and state transport departments".

Online aggregators such as Ola and Uber currently follow the state transport department guidelines which are based on the over archin policy issued by the MoRTH. The existing guidelines suggests basic registration requirements, passenger safety and grievances redressal measures to be followed by online cab aggregators.

The report states that the consumer affairs ministry is of a view that in absence of clear guidelines, cab aggregators get away with addressing consumer complaints, the way they are supposed to be treated.

“Guidelines will make it mandatory for aggregators to redress consumer complaints in a stipulated timeline. Guidelines will also prescribe methodology for cancellation of ride, cancellation charges, drivers’ response to passengers on cancellation of ride, drivers’ payment structure addition to road ministry approved mechanism," said the sources.

The sources also said that the new policy will aim at dealing with the disparity between fares for frequent and non-frequent travelers and will be based on the practices used and mandated in Europe and US. However, these guidelines will be put out after consultations with stakeholders.

The move comes as the consumer affairs ministry has been receiving several complaints. “The idea is to have guidelines which will be filling in the existing gaps in the roads ministry and state transport department guidelines, based on consumer protection rights and consumer interest," added the sources.

