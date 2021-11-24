Oppo likely to enter electric vehicle segment, India launch likely by 2024

Smartphone maker Oppo, known for bringing many firsts in the industry, is planning to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market. With a predicted timeline for the launch about two years away, the Chinese smartphone maker will join the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei and Apple, who have plans to enter the EV space as well.

As per 91Mobiles report, Oppo is trying to enter the Indian automotive EV space and it could launch its EV in the Indian market by the end-2023 and early-2024. However, the company has not yet confirmed any technical details of the EV or about its probable plans.

Although the company may not roll out a state-of-the-art autonomous EV right away. It is very likely that Oppo will start with something small in the EV space, maybe in the form of an electric scooter. With a projected timeline of two years from now, there are enough chances that the company will come up with an electric car by then.

Additionally, the rising fuel prices worldwide have created an opportunity for these companies to venture into the EV automotive space. They have to make a few tweaks as the smartphone industry and the EV manufacturing aren’t very different, only the form factor differs between them. As in the case of Oppo, it has the capital, in-house resources like research and development and manufacturing capacities support of parent company BBK Electronics. Oppo is a subsidiary of BBK – the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, which also owns other brands such as OnePlus, Vivo and Realme.

Globally, big tech firms like Apple and Google among others are at varying stages of developing electric vehicles of their own. With a number of start-ups mounting a challenge to established players in the electric two and three-wheeler space, it remains to be seen how these companies fare, as India remains a mammoth potential and market for all players.

