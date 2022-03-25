Over 100 Tata Nexon Electric, Tigor EVs Delivered in a Single Day in Aurangabad

As a part of an order of 250EVs received earlier, Tata Motors remarkably completed the first phase of delivery. In a remarkable feat, Tata Motors delivered a whopping 101 EVs in a single day to individual customers in Aurangabad. This was the first phase of delivery as a part of the order of 250 EVs (175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs) from the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM) program. The delivery included 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EV.

The ceremony took place at the ITC Rama International, where Mr. Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd was present. Speaking at the event, he said, “It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. This will set an example for other states as well” as reported by autocarpro.in.

To encourage and promote the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the city and the Marathwada region, the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC), and industrial organizations, with the support of citizens had launched 'Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility'. According to a Lokmat Times report, as a part of the initiative, 1000 two-wheeler EVs, 250 four-wheeler EVs, 50 EV buses and 500 three-wheeler EVs are targeted to be brought in the city and region. Tata Motors had bagged the order of 250 four wheeler EVs as a part of the initiative.

Tata Motors is currently the market leader with a share of 87 percent in the EV segment. The company has over 21,500 units of its EVs on the road till date. Tata Motors along with other Tata Group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma are working together to accelerate the accessibility and adoption of EVs in India through its Tata uniEVerse ecosystem. Tata Nexon is an aspirational SUV that delivers an ARAI certified range of 312 kms on a single charge with zero emissions powered by a high-capacity battery of 30.2 kWh and a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor. On the other hand, the Tata Tigor with a 4-star G-NCAP rating, is undoubtedly the safest electric sedan in India. It has an ARAI certified range of 306 kms and is powered by a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack, a peak torque of 170 Nm and it does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7. It comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty.

