Over 94 Pct of Applicants in Delhi Got Their Learner's License Online Since August

More than 94 per cent of 66,900 applicants in Delhi have got their e-learning licences at their doorstep through faceless service delivery in the last two months, the Transport department said on Thursday. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot thanked Delhiites saying they were accepting the “huge" change.

Over 66,900 applications were submitted for learner’s licences between August 7 and October 7. Out of this, over 63,300 applicants got their licences after applying online, the department said in a tweet. “Thanks Delhi for accepting this huge change! I assure you that Delhi govt under Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal acknowledges your difficulties as much as your gratitude. A strong grievance mechanism is in place & more helpdesks are being set up. Pls use 1076 too to avail services," Gahlot tweeted.

The Transport department of Delhi government on August 11 started the facility for eligible persons to apply online for obtaining learning licences and take up the driving test for it sitting at home or workplace with no need to visit any office for it. An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology along with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home freeing them from making the rounds of Transport department offices.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required documents. The process is Aadhaar authenticated and fees can also be paid online. The documents are dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

