Palace On Wheels Train To Operate From October 12; Know Fare And Other Features

Luxury tourist train, Palace on Wheels, also called the pride of Rajasthan tourism, will soon render its services across iconic cities of Rajasthan. The state’s Tourism Development Corporation has decided to run the first trip of this train from October 12. A trial run will be held on September 28 to check all the amenities and security features of the train.

Reportedly, other officials, including the technical team and RTDC president Dharmendra Rathod, will be present in the trial run of the train.

Chairman Dharmendra Rathod said, “RTDC is committed to running Palace on Wheels on time in this tourist season. For this, all the issues have been resolved. After implementing the ‘Bharat Gaurav Train Policy’ on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, the Cabinet has approved the operation of the Royal Railway on the 4M model under the ownership of the Royal Rail with RTDC, ensuring fixed revenue on the new pattern."

Advertisement

One night fare of this train per head is fixed at Rs 55,000. However, during the off-season, one can get tickets for as low as Rs 43,000. The maximum fare is up to Rs 1.54 lakh (booking of at least three days), which includes accommodation and food. Meanwhile, services like laundry, spa, and beverages like wine, and beer will be charged separately. For children up to 5 years, the travel is free, while half the fare is charged for the age group of 5 to 10 years.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

This award-winning train will leave Delhi every Wednesday on its scheduled day and following its signature itinerary will en route to Rajasthani cities named Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, as well as the state’s wildlife-rich Ranthambore National Park and its world-famed Bharatpur bird sanctuary at Bharatpur. Before returning to the capital New Delhi, the journey will also take you to that world-famous symbol of love and romance, Agra.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the train coaches are no less than the luxury rooms of any 5-star hotel. It has arrangements ranging from simple to deluxe rooms. The coaches of this train showcase the speciality of different states of Rajasthan. For instance, the Jodhpur compartment features pictures and paintings of major tourist and heritage sites of the blue city.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here