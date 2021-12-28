Panel of Electric Kit Manufacturers Formed For Old Petrol and Diesel Vehicles: Delhi Govt

The transport department of the Delhi government has empanelled six manufacturers of electric kits to convert old petrol and diesel vehicles that cannot ply on the city roads into electrical vehicles, officials said last week. The department is also in talks with other manufacturers and more will be empanelled in the coming days, they said.

The six retrofitters empanelled by the Transport department are approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a leading testing certification, research and development agency. The empanelled electric kit manufacturer Etrio Automobile electric kits can be used for both petrol and diesel-driven old four-wheelers. It comprises a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 Km. The other empanelled manufacturers are 3EV Industries, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions, and VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd. All these manufacturers have electric kits with different battery capacity and fuel type for two, three, and four-wheelers, officials said.

The kit for petrol two-wheelers manufactured by Booma comes with a battery capacity of 2.016 kW and range of up to 65.86 Km. "We are going to have a hackathon in coming days to bring in more electric kit manufacturers on board to expand this retrofitting market for conversion of petrol and diesel vehicles into electric ones," a government officer said.

Advertisement

According to government estimates, there are around 1.5 lakh diesel vehicles in the city that have completed 10 years. The number of petrol vehicles older than 15 years is much more at over 28 lakh. In compliance with the National Green Tribunal(NGT) direction, Delhi government will deregister all diesel vehicles that would complete 10 years on January 1, 2022, and issue no-objection certificates(NOC) to them to be re-registered in other states.

ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari Asks Automakers to Make Flex-Fuel Vehicles Within 6 Months in India

The NGT has restricted registration of plying of diesel and petrol vehicles over 10 years and 15 years old, respectively, in Delhi NCR. According to automobile experts, retrofitting of old diesel and petrol cars and other four-wheelers cost Rs 3-5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range.

>Also Watch:

The retrofitting of two and three-wheelers costs lesser depending on the type of battery and manufacturers, they said.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.