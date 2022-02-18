Parents to Pay up to Rs 25,000 Fine or Serve 3 Years in Jail if Minor Caught Driving: Noida Police

The roads can be a dangerous place for everyone, even skilled drivers, and hence, underage children should not be given the wheel of a vehicle to drive it around in any case. However, if a minor is found driving – even if it is a two-wheeler – their parents could end up being fined as per the latest warning by Noida Police. This comes at a time when covid-19 restrictions are being eased and children once again start going to school. Noida Police has come out with a plan, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which will allow them to issue a fine to parents if their children are found riding two-wheelers or caught driving a car.

As per the Police’ data, around 10,000 vehicles have been added to the roads of the city due to the students being provided with a vehicle. Currently, about 90 minors are caught by the police in a year. The police say, though, that many rule violators get away with this and the situation has reached a point where about 5-7 per cent of drivers in the city are minors.

As a result, the police have also shared this notice with the management of schools. In case you are wondering about the cost of such an act, the parents can be liable to pay up to Rs 25,000 fine or three years in jail.

This move could act as a big deterrent and stop parents from letting their underage children have access to vehicles which can not only put their children in danger but also others who are on the road. The impact of such a move will have to be seen in the coming months.

