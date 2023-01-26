Home » News » Auto » Passengers Can Now Claim 75 Percent of Ticket Fare in Case Downgraded by Airline, Here's How

Passengers Can Now Claim 75 Percent of Ticket Fare in Case Downgraded by Airline, Here's How

For the domestic sector, the reimbursement will be 75 percent of the cost of the ticket including taxes as per DGCA

IANS

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Credit: PTI)
Image used for Representation. (Credit: PTI)

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday amended rules on facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline.

For the domestic sector, the reimbursement will be 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes.

Also Read: Air India Modifies In-flight Alcohol Policy: Now Cabin Crew Can Tactfully Refuse

For the International Sector, it will be 30 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less, 50 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1500 km to 3500 km and 75 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.

“DGCA has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket," said the aviation regulator.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 26, 2023, 11:06 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 11:06 IST
