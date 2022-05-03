Passengers Left Fuming After Udaipur Airport Closes on Eid Al-Fitr Without Prior Notice

All incoming and outgoing flights to Maharana Pratap Airport at Dabook in Udaipur were cancelled after the officials announced that the facility was shut down without any prior notice. According to the airport officials, the airport was shut down for runway maintenance caused by the sudden rise in the temperature in the city and elsewhere.

While the initial announcement hinted at a temporary shutdown, the decision was later changed to a whole day. Following the same, passengers were asked to return back from the airport causing unprecedented chaos. Several passengers who reached the airport in the morning for their flight were asked to return. Several airlines, including TruJet, Vistara, IndiGo were supposed to operate flights out of Delhi, Mumbai and Jodhpur which had to be cancelled.

The delay was first reported to be temporary and it was informed by the authorities that the runway will be active from 1 pm onwards. However, a message was announced at 8:15 am that the airport has been shut down for the day and all flights have been cancelled for the day.

