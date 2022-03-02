Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Teaser Shows Ducati Diavel 1260 Superbike - Watch Video

Upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will hit the theatres next year around Republic Day. Ahead of its release, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a teaser. Quite interestingly, joining John Abraham in the teaser was also a Ducati Diavel 1260 superbike. The Diavel 1260 is Ducati’s second-generation model of the power cruiser and in its new avatar, the motorcycle got a bigger engine and many other updates over its predecessor.

Throughout its evolution, the cruiser design of the Diavel has been left untouched. Ducati has paid closely paid attention to details with oodles of visual appeal. It is a true testimony to Italian’s design prowess. In the international markets, the motorcycle is available in standard and S variants both of which are available in India as well. Apart from its mechanical differences, both trims come in different shades for their frame; while the standard gets black-coloured chassis, the S model sports a swanky red unit.

The motorcycle is powered by a revised 1262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine that delivers 157.3bhp and 129Nm of peak torque. To tame this power, there’s an elaborate set of electronics aids including six-axis IMU with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control. Also on offer are full-LED lighting and a 3.5-inch TFT display.

The S variant benefits from premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo M50 monobloc callipers while it is also a bit lighter than the base model at 247kg.

