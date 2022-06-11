Phase 1 of Indian Railways’ Ram Mandir-themed Ayodhya Station to be Completed by Year-End; Check Photos

The first phase of the Ayodhya railway station redevelopment project is set to be completed by the end of this year. After completion, the station is expected to cater to 25,000 visitors during peak season. The redevelopment of the Ayodhya railway station is being done in two phases. After the completion of the second phase, the Ayodhya railway will cater to a footfall of one lakh passengers.

Ayodhya station claims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the passengers who are visiting the city. The project is expected to boost tourism in the city and contribute significantly to the district’s economy. The project was sanctioned in 2017-18 at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

Multiple facilities are in the works to make the journey for the visitors as comfortable as possible. In the first phase, which is expected to culminate by the end of this year, facilities like dormitory, food court, retiring rooms, mela shed, elevators, escalators, furnished railway, staff quarters, and double-storied buildings are included.

The land for the commencement of the second phase is yet to be acquired from the state government. The authorities will soon sanction funds for the same. After the land is acquired, the second phase will begin which includes building a waiting and parking area for the visitors in Ayodhya.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway, on Thursday, inspected the project and its progress. Addressing the inspection, Suresh Sapra, Divisional Railway Manager of Lucknow division, said, “The GM was satisfied with the pace of the ongoing work at Ayodhya," as reported by The Times of India.

The railway station, being built by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), is designed keeping the temple town in mind. The structure will feature architectural elements such as domes, towering pillars, and long “shikhars."

