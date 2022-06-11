Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » Auto » Phase 1 of Indian Railways’ Ram Mandir-themed Ayodhya Station to be Completed by Year-End; Check Photos

Phase 1 of Indian Railways’ Ram Mandir-themed Ayodhya Station to be Completed by Year-End; Check Photos

Ayodhya station claims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the passengers who are visiting the city. (Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)
Ayodhya station claims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the passengers who are visiting the city. (Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

After completion, Ayodhya railway station is expected to cater to 25,000 visitors during peak season. The redevelopment is being done in two phases

Advertisement
Auto Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 13:22 IST

The first phase of the Ayodhya railway station redevelopment project is set to be completed by the end of this year. After completion, the station is expected to cater to 25,000 visitors during peak season. The redevelopment of the Ayodhya railway station is being done in two phases. After the completion of the second phase, the Ayodhya railway will cater to a footfall of one lakh passengers.

(Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

Ayodhya station claims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the passengers who are visiting the city. The project is expected to boost tourism in the city and contribute significantly to the district’s economy. The project was sanctioned in 2017-18 at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

Advertisement

(Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

RELATED NEWS

Multiple facilities are in the works to make the journey for the visitors as comfortable as possible. In the first phase, which is expected to culminate by the end of this year, facilities like dormitory, food court, retiring rooms, mela shed, elevators, escalators, furnished railway, staff quarters, and double-storied buildings are included.

(Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

The land for the commencement of the second phase is yet to be acquired from the state government. The authorities will soon sanction funds for the same. After the land is acquired, the second phase will begin which includes building a waiting and parking area for the visitors in Ayodhya.

(Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

Advertisement

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway, on Thursday, inspected the project and its progress. Addressing the inspection, Suresh Sapra, Divisional Railway Manager of Lucknow division, said, “The GM was satisfied with the pace of the ongoing work at Ayodhya," as reported by The Times of India.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 170 Trains Today on June 11

The railway station, being built by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), is designed keeping the temple town in mind. The structure will feature architectural elements such as domes, towering pillars, and long “shikhars."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 13:22 IST