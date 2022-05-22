Home » News » Auto » Plane Crash: 5 Dead, 4 of a Family, As Tourist Plane Crashes in Southeast France

Updated: May 22, 2022, 10:44 IST

Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed in a tourist plane crash in the French Alps on Saturday, rescue services said. The accident happened in the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble in southeast France, for what should have been a half-hour flight.

Eye-witnesses to the crash tipped off the emergency services, who found the bodies of four adults and a child inside the plane’s burnt-out wreckage. Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.

Grenoble prosecutors have ordered an investigation into what happened, said regional officials.

