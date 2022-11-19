On a tight-pact schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a airport, in Arunchal Pradesh and a month-long programme, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, in Varanasi.

The Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi in Itanagar is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, aims to rediscover and celebrate age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

This programme will see over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu under 12 categories such as students, teachers, literature, culture, artisans, spiritual, heritage, business, entrepreneurs, and professionals will be visiting Varanasi on an eight-day tour.

It is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries like culture, textiles, railways, tourism, food processing, information and broadcasting, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The programme aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience," a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

“The endeavour is in sync with the new National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

“IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are the two implementing agencies for the programme," the official added.

Arunachal Airport Inauguration

Before today’s inauguration, Donyi Polo Airport’s foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is MP from the state, was also present at the inauguration event along with chief minister Pema Khandu.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the airport’s work has been completed within a short span of time, according to officials.

The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the northeast region to 16.

The Donyi Polo airport is located at Hollongi and when it becomes operational it will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly north eastern state, officials said. It will start commercial flights on November 28.

With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather day operations, ANI reported. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

