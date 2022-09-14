PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express From Gandhinagar On Sept 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the upgraded Vande Bharat Express from the Gandhinagar railway station on September 30. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad intercity route trial of the train was successfully conducted on Friday. The route has been selected keeping in mind the passengers who travel back and forth due to work.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh also indicated the same through a tweet.

The train has also surpassed the record of bullet trains in terms of speed. The distance of 492 km between Ahmedabad to Mumbai was covered in just 5.10 hours. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who arrived on the Ahmedabad tour, said that the newer version has received CRS approval and it is now ready to be run completely commercially.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who visited the under-construction bullet train sites in Sabarmati and Kalupur on Tuesday, said, “Vande Bharat train is completely built in India with the vision of the Prime Minister."

In the trial round, the new version of Vande Bharat achieved 0-100 kilometer per hour speed in just 52 seconds.

Giving information about the bullet train project, Vaishnav said, “Bullet train is a crucial project for the country. Very good progress has been made in the first section between Mumbai to Ahmedabad. More than 80 kilometer of pillars have been built. The terminal hub that will be built at Sabarmati will be a multi-modal hub."

The new Vande Bharat is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. With better speed, lesser weight, and WI-FI content played on32-inch LCD TV on demand, the train will also come equipped with Catalytic Ultra Violet Air Purification System. The system is a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. The new train will also have a vacuum-based bio-toilet, automatic sliding door, GPS-based information system, and CCTV cameras.

