Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Sales Surpasses 911 in First Three Quarters of 2021

Porsche recently revealed its sales figures for the first three quarters of 2021. And for the first time ever the company’s Taycan electric sportscar has surpassed the sales of the ever-popular 911. According to the sales report, Porsche sold 28,640 units of the Taycan in the first three quarters as against the 27,972 units of its crowned jewel, the 911.

Porsche’s SUV offerings Cayenne and Macan took up the top two spots with the Cayenne recording 62,451 units and the Macan recording 61,944 units. In March, Porsche expanded the Taycan portfolio by adding an off-road version. Like the Taycan sports saloon, the Taycan Cross Turismo’s electric drive gets 800-volt architecture, high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension for off-roading along with 30 mm increased ground clearance.

Changes include 47 millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity. The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is always fitted as standard. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280 kW (380 PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350 kW (476 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h, range (WLTP) 389 – 456 km.

In terms of design, the Taycan Cross Turismo borrows cues from the Mission E Cross Turismo concept presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It has a sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear – called a “flyline", wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. The Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. Porsche has developed a rear carrier for up to three bicycles and Porsche is also presenting two high-quality e-bikes at the same time – the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross.

