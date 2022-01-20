Porsche Unveils Limited Edition 911 to Commemorate 50 Years of Porsche Design

Porsche has announced a limited-run special edition of the 911 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its external design studio. The car is based on the 911 Targa S and commemorates the golden jubilee of Porsche Design founded by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche - grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche - in 1972.

The Porsche Design was set up back in the day to focus on designing a wide variety of things. Over the years, the department had designed a range of products including sunglasses, watches and other leather goods, as well as providing design services for other brands, such as Panasonic.

The new 911 is finished in black with a cotrasting-steel roll hoop, the new 911 features a number of bespoke design details, such as the retro-style Sport-Tex seat centre panels and grey side stripes.

At its heart, the car is the same 911 Targa S, continuing with a 473bhp twin-turbocharged flat-six, meaning it will hit 100kmph in 3.5sec and top out at 307kmph. The engine comes with an option of either a eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) or a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Buyers will also be invited for time behind the wheel on a race track in “bespoke driving experiences" at the Silverstone Porsche Experience Centre. Also, a special edition of the Porsche Design Chronograph I watch, will be provided to the owner.

