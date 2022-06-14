Home » News » Auto » Power Trip: US Company Says Its EV Battery Reached 98% Charge in Just 10 Minutes

Enovix has been developing its technology with the help of a grant from the US Department of Energy, and it intends to provide a solution for more than just EVs. (Representational image: IANS)
Enovix says its battery design increases energy density and can withstand more than 1,000 cycles while retaining 93% of its capacity

Bhaswati Guha Majumder| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: June 14, 2022, 21:52 IST

When it comes to encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EVs), charging times are a big influence and one US company is focusing on a next-generation battery design that, according to the startup, can be nearly fully recharged in less than 10 minutes.

The company, Enovix Corporation (Enovix) said in a statement: “It has demonstrated the ability of its 0.27 Ah EV test cells to charge from 0-80% state-of-charge in as little as 5.2 minutes and achieve a greater than 98% charge capacity in under 10 minutes."

Sweden-based auto company ABB claims to have the world’s fastest EV charger, capable of charging a car in 15 minutes or less. But as it looks like Enovix is attempting to undercut these figures with its proprietary battery architecture, which incorporates an EV-class cathode and anode made of silicon in a “3D cell architecture".

Silicon has appeared frequently in battery research over the last decade, with the material favoured as an alternative to graphite used in today’s anodes due to its vastly superior energy storage potential.

The American firm does not provide figures for this aspect of performance, only stating that its battery design increases energy density and can withstand more than 1,000 cycles while retaining 93% of its capacity.

However, according to the news release, Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Enovix said: “Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps."

“EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support long-range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs," he further added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Enovix said the company’s proprietary architecture allows for a battery that not only charges in under 10 minutes but also has a long cycle life while adding that “it can improve battery performance today using the same chemistries, but more importantly, we can accelerate the industry’s roadmap".

It is noteworthy that Enovix has been developing its technology with the help of a grant from the US Department of Energy, and it intends to provide a solution for more than just EVs.

first published: June 14, 2022, 21:52 IST