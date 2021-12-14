RT-PCR Test Pre-booking Now Mandatory for Int'l Passengers Arriving at 6 Airports

International passengers are now mandatorily required to pre-book RT-PCR tests at six airports including Delhi and Mumbai, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced on December 14. The other airports where pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made compulsory for international passengers are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The DGCA has announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

>ALSO READ: Mumbai Airport Says Working with Testing Labs to Explore Lowering Rapid RT-PCR Test Charges

Advertisement

Last month, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

>Also Watch:

“In view of the merging global scenario… the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," stated a note from the DGCA.

What is a COVID-19 RT PCR test?

RT PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) is a testing technique wherein RNA template is used for detection and amplification of viral RNA. By using reverse transcriptase, RNA is converted to complementary DNA (cDNA).

Advertisement

In this test, a swab is taken from the throat or nose of the person who is getting tested. This swab contains a small quantity of the RNA of the virus, therefore it is amplified to produce material that is enough for testing whether or not coronavirus has infected the person.

To detect the same in the test, the RNA is converted into a two-strand DNA, using the process known as reverse transcription.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.