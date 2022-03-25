Pregnant Woman Gifts Husband Lamborghini Huracan Supercar - Here's Why

An expecting mother in Malaysia gifted her husband a Lamborghini supercar worth MYR two million (approx. Rs 3.63 crore) as a token of appreciation ahead of her delivery. The overwhelming gesture is in recognition of his contribution to the well-being of their child, considering the number of sleepless nights he will endure once their child arrives.

According to the Malay Mail, Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, a cosmetic guru, is due to give birth to her first child with her entrepreneur husband Weldon Zulkefli, 20, in late March. As per tradition, Anes will enter a 100-day confinement period after the baby’s birth, this is to limit her movements and reduce the risk of postpartum complications.

During this time, the 19-year-old will be relying on her husband for help while she rests. Meaning, her husband, Weldan, will be taking on early parental duties such as changing nappies, etc. So, the mum-to-be wanted to get him a special present as a token of thanks for his upcoming sleepless nights.

Anes posted a video of her gifting a Lamborghini Huracan EVO to her husband, which went viral on TikTok. The video clip shows Anes taking her husband blindfolded into a car showroom. As soon as Weldan removes his blindfold, he takes a moment to realise the situation, as he sees the Huracan Evo model in turquoise wrapped in a huge red bow. Further, in the clip, he shows his gratitude by hugging Aes to thank her for the lavish present.

Speaking to the news outlet, Anes, who plans to stay at her family home to observe the confinement period and wants her husband to be by her side throughout that period, said: “He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning up after our cat all this time. He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing."

“My husband has never slept until morning, I’m just worried when he stays up all night and sleeps during the day, that’s when our child will fuss about and when that happens, I have to wake him up to manage the baby," she added.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine which generates 638 PS of power and 565 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and is also available in RWD abs as in AWD. The Italian supercar can achieve speeds of 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 323 Km/h.

