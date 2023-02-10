Booking a train ticket during festivals is quite a herculean task for many. But now, with Indian Railways’ Premium Tatkal Ticket Booking facility, the issue has been resolved. You will be able to get a confirmed ticket instantly with this booking facility. Tickets can be booked 24 hours before the journey via this facility. For the AC class, it begins at 10 am; while booking for the non-AC class begins at 11 am.

As there is a high probability of getting a berth, the premium tatkal is considered to be the costliest ticket in Indian Railways. As the ticket prices are not fixed, the price of this facility keeps on changing, according to the available number of vacant seats. For booking via premium tatkal, travellers can either use the website or the application of the IRCTC.

How Does It Differ From Tatkal?

The most important question asked by passengers is how it is different from the usual tatkal. Well here is the answer: Besides being the costliest of all tickets, the option of premium tatkal is not available on all trains. Once you have booked via this facility, a refund despite cancellation is not possible. Premium tatkal booking is available online only; and in case the ticket is booked in advance for children, the premium has to be paid in full.

The Process of Booking

As the service is not available for all trains, passengers must check the Premium tatkal train schedule in advance. Below, we have shown a step-by-step way to book tickets online:

First, log in to the IRCTC website using credentials like ID and password.

Next, go to the book ticket section and fill in your travel details.

Choose the date of travel and click on the submit option.

Now, the list of trains will appear.

Click on the “Premium Tatkal" option next to the quota section, displaying the train with the Premium tatkal ticket.

Now, book a train by selecting the one with the lowest fare.

Next, fill in the details of the passenger using a government-issued ID card.

It is recommended to take a printout of the ticket or use the e-ticket sent in the mail provided.

