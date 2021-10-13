Prithviraj’s Older Generation Land Rover Defender 110 SUV is Now Brand New, Take a Look

Known for his affinity towards luxury and sports vehicles, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a stunning collection of expensive SUVs and sedans lined up in his garage. Recently, the actor took one of his previous generations Land Rover Defender SUVs for restoration work. Prithviraj’s SUV was originally white when it reached the workshop; it was later done in Nardo Grey shade. The Land Rover Defender was restored by Calgary Auto detailing hub.

Calgary shared a short video on Instagram of the revamped vehicle. It is seen, the front bumper, bonnet, upper body shell, grille, and side fenders have all been removed and rust, dents and scratches repaired as part of the project. Every panel on the SUV was repainted and the seats were also removed. The rubber beading on the Defender 110 has been replaced and the seats got Red upholstery. The silver alloy wheels have been traded for all-black units with chunky tyres.

Land Rover Defender continues to sustain its reputation over the years. An extremely capable vehicle, the latest version introduced in the market is inspired by the SUV’s iconic design and also improved features and creature comfort. Lamborghini Huracan, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne are some of the lavish wheels owned by Prithviraj.

Prithviraj’s wife Supriya recently took delivery of the all-new Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition and a Mini Cooper JCW hot hatchback. One of the most expensive performance hatchbacks in India, the Mini Cooper JCW version is priced at Rs 45.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mini Cooper JCW version got red highlights at various places which gave the model a sporty look. The overall design and the interiors of the car is similar to a regular Mini. The cabin appeared sportier in shades of black and red. Well equipped in terms of features, JCW got an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, custom sports seats, Heads-up Display, Harman and Kardon speaker system, and so on.

