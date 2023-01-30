Pure EV ecoDryft Motorcycle Price Announced, Becomes India's Cheapest Electric Bike

Pure EV has announced the price of its new electric motorcycle, the ecoDryft, in the Indian market. Pure EV ecoDryft comes at an exclusive ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999/- in New Delhi, which is inclusive of state subsidy. However, the Pan India ex-showroom launch price of ecoDryft is Rs 1.15 lakh while the on-road price will vary depending on the state level subsidies and RTO fees, respectively.

Pure EV claims that the ecoDryft is the cheapest electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It will be available in four colour choices namely Black, Grey, Blue and Red. The e-motorcycle has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. The bookings for Pure EV ecoDryft are already underway while deliveries are promised by first week of March.

Highlighting PURE EV’s price reveal for ecoDryft, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PUREV Startup, said, “Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the 1st week of March".

Powered by a AIS 156 certified 3.0kWh battery pack, it has a range of 130 km on single charge along with a top speed of 75 kmph. The battery is suppoted by a 3kW electrc motor while other notable features include CAN based Charger, smart BMS and bluetooth connectivity, Controller and Instrument Cluster, and three riding modes.

Further mentioning the importance of ecoDryft’s launch, Vadera added, “As 65% of country’s 2W sales are coming from commute motorcycles, we believe ecoDryft’s launch can become the catalyst in pushing large-scale EV adoption".

Pure EV has plans to export its products to South Asian countries. Moreover, it aims exports to Africa and Middle Eastern markets as well at a later stage. The brand is working aggressively on the expansion of its dealer network across all the leading cities and towns Pan India.

