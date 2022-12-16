Pure EV Unveils ecoDryft Electric Commuter Motorcycle, Gets Range of 135 Km

Pure EV, the electric two-wheeler brand, has unveiled the ecoDryft commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. Being the company’s flagship offering, Pure EV ecoDryft is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India. The Hyderabad-based EV start-up states that the commuter segment represents 80 percent of all the motorcycles sold in the country and more than 50 percent of all two-wheelers sold in the domestic market.

The ecoDryft electric bike has undergone design and development process at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It has been equipped with a 3.0 KWH patented and AIS certified battery which has been developed by Pure EV. This bike will return a riding range of 135 km on a single charge while having a top speed of 75 kmph.

Highlighting the technological aspects of the developed product, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The launch of this commute motorcycle is a game changer and would be a demonstration of PURE EV’s significant learnings in the powertrain design and development at our R&D centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer who generally prefers a commute motorcycle that satisfies their daily requirements without compromising on comfort and reliability."

Pure EV ecoDryft has been offered in four colour choices namely Black, Grey, Blue and Red. The demo units have already reached the company outlets across India for test rides for the buyers. The price announcement will take place in the first week of January 2023 while the brand says that it is ready with the requisite inventory ahead of the booking window launch.

Last year, Pure EV launched a premium motorcycle ETryst 350 which specifically was designed for the premium segment of the market. With this launch, PURE EV has become the only EV2W company that has both scooters and motorcycles in its portfolio targeting the premium and commute segment.

Highlighting PURE EV’s plans with the launch of ecoDryft, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PUREV Startup, said, “We received phenomenal response for our earlier launch of our performance motorcycle - eTryst 350 and the launch of all-new ecoDryft will be a major milestone in the growth story of the company. With this launch, we now become the only EV2W Company in India that has a wide product catalogue spanning across scooters and motorcycles. Going forward, we will be focusing more on brand building and launching newer versions of the existing product portfolio."

