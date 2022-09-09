Queen Elizabeth Dead: Look at the Iconic Car Collection the Monarch Has Left Behind

After ailing for quite some time, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 years on Thursday at Balmoral castle. According to the protocol, the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, has become king immediately. The Queen’s death came after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that doctors were “concerned" over her health and have recommended she stayed under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth II owned a vast fortune since she ascended to the throne seven decades ago. Besides owning grand castles and other properties, the Queen also had an impressive collection of luxury cars. In fact, Queen’s fleet of luxury cars will make any car enthusiast envious.

Though Queen Elizabeth II was chauffeured most of the time, she was often seen behind the wheel of her favourite Land Rover SUVs a few years ago. The British monarch has had a long history of driving the most exquisite cars. Interestingly, the Queen was the only person in the UK qualified to drive without a valid driving licence.

The 96-year-old monarch was often seen driving bespoke cars like Land Rovers, Jaguars, and Daimlers on her much-loved country retreat, Sandringham Estate. Let us have a look at the impressive car collection that the monarch leaves behind.

Daimler

The Daimler Super V8 LWB is one of Queen’s most impressive cars. The regal car has customised set of wheels and also has a centre armrest with a slide-out compartment, which is perfectly sized to fit a royal handbag.

Land Rover

It has been widely reported that the Queen’s favourite car is the iconic Land Rover Defender. Queen Elizabeth II has had about 30 of them, starting from the old Series 1 to the new Defender.

Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Phantom V and VI were part of the Queen’s garage in the 1950s and 1960s.

Aston Martin

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip gifted an exquisite 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante to Prince Charles on his 21st birthday.

Bentley

The Queen owns a regal Bentley limousine, which was designed especially for Her Majesty in 2002, ahead of her Golden Jubilee. The exquisite car has a top speed of 130mph and is powered by a 6.75-litre V8 engine which produces 400bhp. The stately vehicle is valued at a whopping £10 million.

