Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Hydrogen-Powered Trains Will Be Ready By 2023

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that India is developing hydrogen-powered trains and they will be ready by the end of 2023. Speaking at an event in SOA University, Bhubaneswar, the Union Minister shared that Indian Railways is trying to connect remote and unconnected areas of the country with the railway network under its Gati Shakti Terminal Policy and work is progressing at a fast pace.

“The semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express, which is one of the fastest trains in the country, has been indigenously developed in India with in-house technology. This train has been running smoothly for the last 2 years without any major breakdown," the Railway Minister said.

Vaishnaw also informed that more Vande Bharat Express trains are being manufactured at ICF Chennai and soon they will be seen running on railway tracks. Vande Bharat has got the green signal from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Talking about train and track management, the railway minister had earlier said, “Our focus is not just on trains. We are also working hard on a track management system to run semi-high speed or high-speed trains."

The hydrogen-powered train was recently launched in Germany.

Germany launched the world’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains in Lower Saxony in August. According to reports, 14 trains running on hydrogen fuel have been manufactured by the French company Alstom. These trains will now replace diesel-run trains in Germany.

According to Alstom, each hydrogen-powered train will have a capacity to cover a distance of 999 kilometers in one go. Its maximum speed will be 140kmph. Hydrogen is used as fuel in this train, which reduces the dependence on fossil fuels (diesel, petrol, coal) and also does not cause air pollution. These are hybrid trains, in which batteries or super-capacitors are fitted to store renewable energy. These are supplemented by hydrogen fuel, which increases the speed of the train.

