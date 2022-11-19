Railways to Introduce High-speed Connectivity Between Jhansi And Jabalpur

Indian Railways will soon introduce a high-speed rail connectivity project in Madhya Pradesh. The project will connect Jhansi and Jabalpur through indigenously prepared rail models, starting with Mahadevkhedi-Malkhedi stations. A speed trial run is being carried between the two stations at a speed of 110 km per hour.

Trains connecting Jabalpur are high-speed rail. The initiative will make the Madhya Pradesh rail system fully connected with high-speed rail projects.

The rail lines doubling work is already underway in the Mahadevkhedi-Malkhedi stations. The speed run was done by the Central Railways on November 18.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected, examined and checked the efficiency and signalling system of the prospective high-speed rail connectivity project.

The two stations Mahadevkhedi-Malkhedi are an important route for India. Through these stations, coal rakes are transferred to Katni and other regions of the country.

Earlier, due to doubling work, various train services were halted and diverted on the rail route.

