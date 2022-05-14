Indian Railways to Operate Special Summer Superfast Train Connecting Bhiwani and Mumbai

As the summer vacation season approaches, many are already planning their trip. The Indian Railways has decided to offer Summer Special Train services across several lines for the convenience of rail passengers during the holiday season. Passengers can purchase tickets from PRS counters or on the official IRCTC website.

According to a North Western Railway representative, the railway administration is anticipating greater passenger flow during the summer season.

In light of this, North-Western railway has now announced the operation of the Bandra Terminus- Bhiwani-Borivali summer superfast express train. This will be a weekly train.

Train No. 09007, Bandra Terminus – Bhiwani Summer Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs each Thursday and will reach Bhiwani at 12.50 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, the return train, No. 09008, Bhiwani - Borivali Summer Superfast Special train will run from 20.05.22 to 01.07.22 (07 trips). The train will leave Bhiwani at 15.00 hrs each Friday and reach Borivali at 14.10 hrs the next day.

Central Railway introduced 36 Superfast Bi-Weekly Summer Special Trains connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Samastipur Junction at special rates last month.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has also planned to temporarily add additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains. These trains connect Maharashtra with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Delhi.

