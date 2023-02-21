Rajan Amba Appointed as New Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the appointment of Rajan Amba as the new Managing Director of JLR India. He will take charge from March 1, 2023 while succeeding Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on March 31, 2023. Rajan is presently the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers."

Commenting on his appointment Rajan Amba said, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover - iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy."

