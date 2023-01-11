Rajasthan's Barmer Station To Get World-Class Facilities Under Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Yojana

When it comes to small railway stations, they usually have fewer or no facilities whatsoever. Now, Indian Railways will be changing them for the better under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. These small stations will be renovated and a lot of facilities will be installed so that they can be on a par with large stations. Rajasthan’s Barmer-Balotra railway station will also be covered under this scheme and Rs 15 crore will be spent on renovating it.

The Amrit Bharat Yojana will see the development of small stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. The objective of the scheme is to prepare a plan where facilities on small railway stations can be increased in phases. The plan includes about 1,000 stations across India where the best facilities will be made available to passengers who travel through these stations. The station of Barmer district, located close to the India-Pakistan border, is also included in the scheme.

Advertisement

Under the new plan, long platforms and rooftop plazas will be constructed at these small railway stations. More facilities such as making the railways tracks ballastless, widening of roads leading to the station premises, pedestrian walkways, expansion of facilities for differently-abled passengers such as ramps, shade, pure water and better lighting, construction of comfortable chairs and better waiting rooms will all be done under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. 5G connectivity, modern vehicle parking facilities and the installation of paintings related to the culture of the area will also be part of the scheme.

Jodhpur DRM Geetika Pandey said the development of these stations will be done in phases. Apart from Barmer-Balotra, the stations that will be renovated in the Jodhpur division are Nokha, Nagaur, Merta Road, Marwar, Bhinmal, Didwana, Gotan, Sujangarh, Jalore, Ramdevra, Phalodi, Ren, Deshnok and Degana.

Read all the Latest Auto News here