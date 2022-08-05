Ranchi-Chopan Express To Run 6 Days a Week; Details Inside

A piece of good news is on the charts for the passengers travelling from Ranchi to Chopan. As per reports, the Ranchi-Chopan Express will now run six days a week. Train No. 18631/18632 Ranchi-Chopan Express will run for 3 days via Lohardaga and 3 days via Barkakana.

Train number 18631 will leave Ranchi for Chopan on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, train number 18632 will depart from Chopan for Ranchi on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Apart from that, the Ranchi Railway Division has decided to resume the operation of train number 18613/18614 running via Barkakana.

Train number 18613 will run from Ranchi on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, while train number 18614 will run from Chopan on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

For the uninitiated, the services of the Ranchi Chopan train running via Barkakana were stopped during the Covid-19 lockdown period. At that time, the train used to run only 3 days a week. Now, as the situation has come back to normal, the train operations are being normalized gradually.

Change in operating date of Varanasi-Ranchi Express

The date of operation of Train No. 18612 Banaras-Ranchi Express has been changed. Now this train will run from August 21, instead of August 23.

Train No. 18612 BANARAS RANCHI EXPRESS will leave from Banaras at 3:00 PM every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday and will reach Ranchi at 4:15 AM the next day. Passengers have welcomed the announcement of the Railway Board.

