Ranveer Singh Spotted with Aston Martin Rapide S, Here's Why the Car is Special

Ranveer Singh’s quirky choice of colours is not just limited to clothes. The actor, who is often in the headline for his fashion choices, attracted attention with the unique colour of his Aston Martin Rapide S. The car, which is originally white, now sports an electric blue wrap, giving it an eye-catching road presence. Ranveer was recently spotted behind the wheels of this car. In a video shared on YouTube, the actor can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport to walk to the Rapide S waiting for him. He gets in the car and drives off on his swanky ride.

The Aston Martin Rapide S derives 552 bhp of power and 620 Nm of peak torque from its 6.0-litre AM29 V12 petrol engine. The sports car can zoom from 0 to 100 in 4.2 seconds and clock a top speed of 327 km/h. The engine is mated with a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Rapide S comes loaded with 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, Brake Assist, Torque Control, EBD, airbags, and a host of other safety and convenience features. The suspension duties are handled by independent double wishbones at the front and rear which helps the luxury car to provide a smooth ride quality.

The Rapide S is among the bestselling Aston Martins in the Indian market and comes with a price tag starting at Rs 3.20 crore.

Ranveer Singh also owns many other luxury vehicles such as Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L. Audi Q5, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. He was recently also spotted taking his Lamborghini Urus Pearl for a spin. The Lamborghini SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a massive 650 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Lamborghini Urus retails in India with a price tag ranging between Rs 3.1 to 3.5 crore (ex-showroom).

