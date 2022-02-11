Ratan Tata Gets Custom-Built Electric Nano From Pune-Based Electra EV

It seems that the Tigor EV and Nexon EV aren’t the only battery-powered Tata cars in the country. Just recently, Ratan Tata was seen photographed next to a custom-built electric Nano with his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu. This particular Nano EV has been made by a Pune-based electric vehicle solutions brand called Electra EV, which incidentally, was founded by the one and only, Ratan Tata. The company offers relevant and affordable EV powertrain solutions, systems and services to support OEMs, orchestrators and tier-1 suppliers. Electra EV also works with global electric mobility providers to enable optimised EV powertrain solutions for Asian markets.

In a Linkedin post put up by Electra EV, the company said, " It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV’s powertrain! We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata’s Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback." In fact, Naidu even appreciated the post by commenting, “It glided more than it drove…good job."

Just so you know, Tata Motors had officially ceased production for the Nano back in 2018. However, it could be said that the Nano EV could’ve been quite a bright idea from Tata Motors in today’s ever-changing world.

Especially given the push from the government towards greener motoring, foremost of which is electric vehicles.

A Linkedin member even commented on the aforementioned post by saying, “I believe Tata Nano Electric would be a success if it was made into production, we have seen the success of NEXON EV and TIGOR EV. Everyone wants a small city electric car that is easy to drive in city traffic. Nano fits the gap. Easy to drive and easy to park."

