Re-registering Vehicles Older Than 15 Years to Cost Eight Times More From April This Year

A recent order by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that renewing registration certificate of vehicles older than 15 years will cost up to eight times more from April this year. The notification als exempted the National Capital Region where petrol and diesel vehicles are deregistered after 15 and 10 years respectively.

Following the notification, from April 1 renewing the registrations of 15 year old vehicles will cost Rs 5,000 compared to the current rate of Rs 600. In case of two wheelers, the fee will be Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 300 right now. For imported cars, this cost will go up to Rs 40,000 from Rs 15,000 currently.

A delay in this renewal will invite a fine of Rs 300 every month. The penalty of commercial vehicles will be Rs 500 every month. In addition to this, the new rules also mandate that private vehicles older than 15 years will have to apply for renewal every five years.

Official data shows that at least 12 million vehicles in India, including those in NCR is ready for scrapping. To ease the process, the transport ministry has allowed the application process to be filed online.

“All applications for vehicle scrapping shall be submitted digitally. RVSFs will act as facilitation centres to help vehicle owners apply digitally to scrap their vehicles. The RVSF shall also digitally verify through the Vahan portal that the hire-purchase, lease or hypothecation agreement in the certificate of registration of a motor vehicle has been duly discharged for the concerned vehicle; that there are no pending dues on the vehicle; and that the vehicle has not been blacklisted. If the vehicle fails any of these checks, the owner shall not be allowed to submit the digital application," the draft notification stated.

Not just the renewak, the govt has announced that the cost of fitness tests of old transport and commercial vehicles will also rise from April. Authorities will charge Rs 7,000 instead of Rs 1,000 for taxis, and Rs 12,500 instead of Rs 1,500 for buses and trucks. Also, a fitness certificate is mandatory for commercial vehicles once they are more than eight years old.

