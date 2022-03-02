Real-Life Electric Batmobile: Meet The 23-Year-Old Vietnamese Architect Who Created It

We are living in an age where we are bombarded by superhero movies. DC and Marvel characters, once enticing the world from inside comic book pages are now doing the same through movies, both live-action and animated. This has given birth to many superhero fantasies within many of us from owning Iron Man’s suit to driving Batman’s famed Batmobile. While the former is still a distant fantasy, the latter is plausible now, courtesy of the efforts of a Vietnamese architect and artist Nguyen Dac Chung, reported Insider.

He has built the world’s first and only electric replica of the Tumbler, the most famous incarnation of the Batmobile, made famous by Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight series. Nguyen is also game with making one for you if you desire, so now you can purchase a Batmobile of your own.

Though there have been other replicas of the Tumbler in the past, Nguyen’s design is electric instead of a gas engine. Nguyen, who owns Macro Studios, a company that has gained popularity by creating intricate superhero costumes, initially created a vehicle based on an internal combustion engine but later altered the replica’s drivetrain to a more sustainable electric motor. He worked on the project for two years with a team of designers, mechanics, and engineers, reports Insider.

Nguyen spent $27,000 (around ₹20,43,508) to make the Batmobile, which retails at $35,000 (roughly ₹26,48,992). Nguyen told Insider that he intends to sell the cars so that he can fund other projects. “The film ‘The Dark Night’ influenced me," Nguyen said. “The design and technology installed in the car made it unique."

At 600kg, The electric Tumbler is nearly four times lighter than the original 2268 kg batmobile. The original tubular steel frame of this authentic replica Tumbler is retained, but the heavy metal bodywork is replaced with lightweight ABS plastic, carbon fibre, and composite panels. Some of the elements on the E-batmobile are handcrafted, while others are 3D printed, according to Nguyen as told to Insider.

The electronic replica reaches a top speed of 104 kmph. That is not as fast as Batman drifts through Gotham but you will certainly not be fighting crime in it like the superhero, so the speed should suffice.

