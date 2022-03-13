Renault Announces Heavy Discounts of Up To 1.3 Lakh Across Range in India

Renault, the France-based automaker, is offering some lucrative deals on their creations in an attempt to clear out their inventory. As a result, discounts of as much as Rs.1.3 lakh are up for grabs. Let’s look at the cars manufactured by Renault that are currently donning a ‘discounted’ placard on it.

Renault Duster

The highest discount offered by the company is the Renault Duster with slashes in the price up to Rs.1.3 lakh. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs.50,000, cash discounts of up to Rs.50,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs.30,000. The cash discount is not available on the RXZ 1.5-litre variant.

Renault Kwid

A popular hatchback by the French automaker gets a cash discount of up to Rs.10,000. An exchange bonus is also available on both variants – Rs.15,000 for 1-litre variant and Rs.10,000 for 0.8-litre variant. The buyers of this hatchback by Renault can also avail of corporate and rural discounts of Rs.10,000 and Rs.5,000.

Renault Kiger

Renault’s portal to enter the compact SUV market, Renault Kiger also enjoys hefty discounts. This includes a loyalty bonus of up to Rs.55,000. If buyers go for variants above the RXE trim, they can enjoy corporate and rural benefits of Rs.10,000 and Rs.5,000 as well.

Renault Triber

The month of February was an attractive milestone as the company touched one lakh sales with the Renault Triber. The Multi-purpose Vehicle by the automaker is currently up for sale with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs.44,000. The discounts are available on all MY2021 and MY2022 models.

The discounts listed above are valid till March 31. The company is clearing inventory to make space for the upcoming revamped versions of their already successful creations, including their best-seller Renault Duster. The third-generation Renault Duster is expected to have a plug-in hybrid option with an all-electric version right behind the hybrid version.

