Renault Delivers Over 3,000 Cars in India During Dhanteras and Diwali

Automobile major Renault India has delivered over 3,000 cars during Dhanteras and Diwali. According to the company, the delivery line-up included the latest offering from the company, Kiger, besides, Renault Triber and Kwid.

“With the start of the festive season, we are witnessing positive customer sentiment. It is very motivating to see an overwhelming response to our products, especially the ‘AMT’ and the ‘CVT’ variants that are becoming a popular choice across segments," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

“Together with the metro cities, Renault also has a robust strategy to enhance its presence in rural markets, which offers significant growth potential. We expect to continue the momentum in the remaining year as well and look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family."

Furthermore, the company said that apart from its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, it is substantially increasing network reach in the country.

At present, Renault India has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India.

