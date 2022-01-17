Renault India Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 23,000 on Select Models From January

Renault India has raised the prices of three of its models, the Kiger and Triber, as well as the Kwid. The Duster, however, is not included in the price increase list, but it still tops the automaker’s most popular SUV. The new prices are effective from January 2022, and is a result of a significant increase in feedstock and transportation expenses.

>Kwid

The Kwid compact hatchback vehicle, the brand’s entry-level product, has experienced a price increase ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000 depending on different variants of the vehicle. Following the price increase, the Kwid now costs within the range of Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom value). It is one of the most economical automobiles available in India.

>Kiger

Advertisement

The Kiger has received a price hike ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 29,000, relying on the edition. The brand’s small SUV now has a base price of Rs 5.79 lakh. The top-of-the-line RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Toned variant costs Rs 10.23 lakh. All prices are in Indian rupees and are ex-showroom value in Delhi. Despite the fact that Kiger’s price has risen, this is still the second economically efficient and compact SUV available in India, trailing only the Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Elon Musk: Tesla Working Through “Lot of Challenges" with India Govt

>Triber

The Triber, with its unusual three-row seating option at the price bracket, is one of the brand’s best-selling models. The compact-MPV is one of the vehicles receiving the highest price hike, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,000. The base model is now available for Rs. 5.69 lakh ex-showroom, while the AMT Dual Tone variant is priced at Rs. 8.25 lakh ex-showroom after revision.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Renault’s top-of-the-line product is still the Duster. Furthermore, because Duster’s revenues have remained modest, the SUV will not face any price increases. And it is presently available somewhere between Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.