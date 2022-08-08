Renault India Offering Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in August 2022

This August can be the right time for you to bring home a new Renault car. In a bid to boost its sale for this month, the auto manufacturer is offering significant discounts on its cars like Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The discounts are in the form of exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, and some free accessories under the Freedom Carnival offer. It must be noted that Renault’s Freedom Carnival will last till August 16 only.

Renault Kwid Discounts & Offers

For its hatchback Kwid, Renault is offering a total discount of up to Rs 50,000 in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Kerala. For the rest of the states, the total discount is up to Rs 45,000. Kwid has a starting price tag of Rs 4.64 lakh and if buying it in August, you can grab accessories worth Rs 5,000 in the Freedom Carnival offer. In addition, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program is also on offer for all states. The offer includes cash discounts as well.

Renault Triber Discounts & Offers

With a starting price of Rs 5.91 lakh, Renault Triber has been given the most lucrative discounts among other cars. The total discount on offer is up to Rs 60,000 for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Kerala, while customers from other states can grab up to Rs 55,000 discount. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000, accessories worth up to Rs 5,000, and benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the scrappage policy.

Renault Kiger Discounts & Offers

Renault’s compact SUV Kiger is also coming with significant discounts this August. Customers can avail of benefits up to Rs 25,000. For Kiger, which comes at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, the discount remains the same for all states. This includes a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 with special offers for rural customers and an exchange Rs 10,000 worth of benefits under the scrappage program. In addition, accessories of up to Rs 5,000 are also on offer under the Freedom Carnival offer.

