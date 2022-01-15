Renault India Offers Hefty Discount on Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster Till January 31

Renault India ended the year with a total of 6,130 units sold in December last year. In the market in India, the manufacturer presently sells four models: the Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster. To kickstart the new year, Renault is now offering a slew of exciting discounts and deals. Indeed, some enticing bargains are being provided on the sale of the company's latest offering — Kiger. If you intend on purchasing a Renault vehicle this month, the benefits shown below will contribute to your purchase. Remember, these offers are only valid till January 31.

>Kiger

The Renault Kiger is the functional doppelganger of the Nissan Magnite. Despite being among the most preferred VFM packages available, it has yet to gain traction. The Renault Kiger has currently priced between Rs 5.79 lakh for the entry-level RXe trim and Rs 10.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ Turbo X-Tronic CVT variant.

Renault Kiger new stock is now being marketed with no official discount for January 2022. However, if you choose a car from the remaining stock created last year, you would still be eligible for complimentary extras worth Rs 15,000.

>Triber

Following that on our listing of Renault January 2022 Deals and Offers is the Triber, which isn't just the most economical MPV in the carmaker's portfolio but also one of its most cost-effective Multi-Purpose Models on the market in the nation. This time, this already reasonably priced product is also being offered with Rs 30,000 in bonuses.

Customers of this MPV will receive a Rs 20,000 exchange incentive if they purchase a car from the MY2022 inventory. In fact, if one decides to pick up from last year's surplus stock, he or she would receive a cash saving of Rs 10,000. Having up to Rs 30,000 slashed off the list price, the Triber represents quality products at affordable prices.

>Duster

The Renault Duster, the oldest midsize SUV on the market today, comes following on this table of Renault January 2022 deals and promotions. The base model, which is 1.5 Petrol RXs MT trim now costs Rs 9.86 lakh, while the top variant, 1.3 Turbo Petrol RXz CVT edition costs Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

For this month, Duster is offered with a Rs 1 lakh reduction if you choose among MY2021 produced stock. Current Renault owners will also enjoy a special warranty of 5 years, AMC, and a 5-year road support package as a reward for their devotion.

>Kwid

The Renault Kwid is offered with an exchanging incentive on both of the models, i.e. MY2021 and MY2022 built versions effect from 1st January 2022.

In fact, if you choose a car manufactured within the previous year, you may be eligible for a cash reduction. The MY2021 Kwid 0.8-litre model comes with a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 10,000 cash price, whereas the MY2022 Kwid 0.8-litre comes with a Rs 10,000 exchange reward.

Likewise, the MY2021 Kwid 0.8-litre arrives with a cash deal of Rs 10,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000, and MY2022 cars come with a cash reduction of Rs 5,000 as well as an exchange incentive of Rs 10,000.

