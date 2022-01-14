Renault India Reaches 1 Lakh Export Milestone with Kwid, Triber and Kiger

Renault India has marked the beginning of 2022 on a positive note by achieving a new milestone of one lakh exports. Renault’s made-in-India products Kwid, Triber and the Kiger are currently exported to 14 international countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa region. These products have been designed in collaboration with the French and Indian teams and are specifically designed for the Indian market. In fact, they are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being taken to the international markets.

Speaking on achieving this milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This one lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products."

The Renault Kwid had given a new dimension to the compact car segment with a SUV inspired look and a host of first-in-class features. The Triber, on the other hand, is a spacious, ultra-modular and affordable product in the market.

Meanwhile, the Renault Kiger sub-four-metre SUV is the latest in the line of products from the French automaker and delivers a value-for-money, spacious and good looking vehicle.

Following its successful launch in early 2021, Renault began Kiger exports to Nepal and South Africa, where it has already received an overwhelming response, according to Renault India.

