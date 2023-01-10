Renault Kiger EV Spotted in India, Could Launch Soon: Range, Charge Time and More

Renault Kiger may serve as the foundation for the company’s first all-electric vehicle for the Indian market. Renault Kiger EV, according to the recent spy photos, appears to be production ready. The car is likely to make its world debut in the next few days. Now, spy images of the electric Renault Kiger, being tested in Bengaluru, have surfaced on the internet ahead of the official debut. And while it would seem logical to think that Renault has developed the electric SUV, this does not appear to be the case.

It is interesting to note that the Kiger EV was spotted leaving Bengaluru’s Pravaig Dynamics factory. According to Autocar, Renault has also reportedly denied that an electric Kiger is in the works for the company. Additionally, they stated that the French company would introduce the CMF-B (Common Module Family) platform and the new Duster generation built on it.

The Kiger EV is therefore most likely a Pravaig initiative. Renault may use it as a proof-of-concept to acquire a new perspective on electrifying their SUV. Renault is utilising the Indian start-up as a consultant collaborator.

Under the Renault logo, there is a clean integration of the charging port. The C-shaped tail lamps and triple-pod headlights with LED daytime running lights have been carried over intact.

Kiger EV’s technical specifications haven’t been released yet. However, we may anticipate that the vehicle will have a minimum range of 300 kilometres. In the Indian market, it might face competition from the planned Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

The Kiger EV’s interior also seems to be a familiar layout as seen in previous Renault models. It sports a touchscreen infotainment system and a three-spoke steering wheel. The electric version, however, does not have the traditional gear lever. Drive mode switches have taken the place of the gear. With a few exceptions, the electric Kiger resembles its ICE predecessor in appearance.

The 7-seat Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback, and Kiger SUV are the latest models offered by Renault India. The company phased out it popular Duster SUV in 2022. The electric line-up from Renault could be a game changer for the company in the Indian market.

