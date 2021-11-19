Renault Kwid Hatchback Achieves New Sales Milestone, 4 Lakh Units Sold in India

Renault has delivered the 4,00,000th Kwid in India. With this, the Renault KWID has crossed 4-lakh sales milestone in India. The car received a facelift in 2019 and has been raking up impressive numbers for the brand ever since.

Exterior highlights of the Renault Kwid facelift include a new front bumper, split headlamp setup, LED DRLs, new three slat grille, contrast coloured ORVMs, C-shaped LED light guides and an integrated roof spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice recognition; piano black centre console, fully digital LED instrument cluster and reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The new Kwid gets a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that it shares with the Tribler MPV. The instrument cluster too is derived from the Triber with a digital cluster that includes a tachometer.

The Kwid facelift remains the same in terms of mechanicals with the 800-cc unit that delivers 54hp and 72Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre block that churns out 68hp and 91 Nm of torque. The car has been launched a day after Maruti Suzuki launched a new rival for the Kwid, the S-Presso which was launched at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Renault Kwid receives safety features in the form dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and seatbelt reminder for driver and co-driver.

