Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger Festive Limited Edition Launched in India

Renault India has ‘Festive Limited Edition (LE)’ of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the country. The bookings for these models have already begun at the company authorized dealerships across India. The Festive Edition of Renault Kwid, Renault Triber and Renault Kiger has been presented in a dual tone White and Mystery Black paint scheme. Being based on the RXZ variant, the Festive Edition models flaunt sporty red accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps and side door decals. These can be purchased at the same price as the RXZ variants of Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

Renault Kiger Festive Edition

Advertisement

It boasts of wheel silverstone and calipers in red colour while powered by the 1.0L turbo petrol engine. Other notable features on the Festive Edition SUV include Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control. The SUV has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.

Renault Triber Festive Edition

The Triber Festive Edition is equipped with piano black wheel covers and door handles. The MPV holds the distinction of having the best-in-segment boot capacity of 625 litres. Offered in a new colour harmony with red accents, it too has bagged a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.

Renault Kwid Festive Edition

Advertisement

It has been introduced with red highlights in the front and rear skid plates, roof rails along with exterior embellishment “Climber" decal in red on C-pillar. The wheel cover and ORVM come in a Piano black colour. The French automaker has sold more than 4 lakh units of the Kwid till date in the Indian market.

Also Read: Kia Sonet X-Line Launched in India at Rs 13.39 Lakh, Gets Matte Paint Finish

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here