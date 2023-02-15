Renault-Nissan Announce Product Plans for India: 4 New SUVs, 2 All-New EVs and More

Renault-Nissan have announced the launch of 6 new products in the Indian market, starting from 2024. These six new products will be made in India and include four C-segment SUVs and two A-segment all-electric models. The companies will invest $600m USD (Rs 5300 crores) in the development of these new models, which will create an up to 2,000 additional new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre in Chennai.

Renault-Nissan will also increase production and R&D activities while transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing at the Chennai facility by 2045. Both the companies will work together on six new production vehicles for domestic and international customers. There won’t be any cross badging between the new products, instead they will have their own unique identity for each brand.

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, said: “"Renault and Nissan are fully committed to the Indian market, committed to electrifying the Indian market and committed to minimising our impact on the environment. India was the first Alliance plant and India will be at the centre of this new chapter of the Alliance, with new vehicles, new R&D activities and new export markets taking our joint operations to the next level."

Following last week’s announcement of new high-value-creation operational projects for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the future for Renault and Nissan’s Indian operations was outlined today at an official ceremony in Chennai by Nissan’s Director, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Executive Officer and member of Alliance Board Ashwani Gupta, in the presence of Thiru M.K. Stalin, the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and alongside officials from the Tamil Nadu Government.

François Provost, International Development & Partnerships Renault Group and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization, said: “India is a key market for Renault Group. Over the past 14 years, we have been developing the Renault Brand with our teams and dealers, up to reaching 100 thousand vehicles sold per year. India has also a key role in our R&D worldwide footprint. This project together with Nissan is a first concrete output of the new Alliance ambition released on February 6th."

The six new models will comprise of three for each company, engineered and built in Chennai. They will be built on common Alliance platforms while not only aimed at Indian customers but also for exports to global markets.

Mr. S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said: The Renault-Nissan Alliance in Tamil Nadu has had manufacturing and design facilities operating in the State for more than 15 years now. This is a very valuable and important relationship for the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Alliance. It employs about 15,000 people directly in the State and has been one of the mainstays in ensuring that Tamil Nadu remains the automotive capital of India and an important hub for the manufacture of automobiles and auto components and automobile design as well."

As a consequence of the renewed commitment of both companies to the Indian market, Renault and Nissan are realigning their shareholding in their joint operations. Under the new framework agreement, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) will move to an ownership of 51% Nissan - 49% Renault. Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre (RNTBCI) will move to an ownership of 51% Renault -49% Nissan.

Nissan AMIEO Chairperson Cartier added: “Renault and Nissan have renewed their commitment to India today and we thank the Tamil Nadu Government for their strong partnership and support. I was extremely proud to be in Chennai to share the good news with the team. Their performance and competitiveness have given us the confidence to invest for the long-term."

