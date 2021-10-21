Renault Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 1.30 Lakh on Select Models in India - Details Here

French auto major Renault is looking to attract customers by offering discounts on its line-up this festive season. These offers go up to a maximum benefit of Rs 1.30 lakh on select variants across its line-up and include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, among others for customers. The company said that the offers can be availed starting from their entry-level car Renault Kwid and go up to new RXT (O) variant on the Renault Kiger. Other than the festive offers, the company is doling out loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh, as part of Renault India's 10th-anniversary celebrations. These will be over and above the festive offers and benefits and the carmaker has rolled out 10 unique loyalty rewards to mark their completion of a decade in India. The brand is also offering gift vouchers worth Rs 49,999, every day in the festive season.

Here are the details about the model wise offers by Renault India.

Advertisement

>Renault KWID: The French automaker’s entry level offering-KWID is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000 along with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Potential customers can also get an additional Rs 10,000 cash offer on select models, which were made in 2020. The deal also includes an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 under a unique relive scrappage program.

>Renault Kiger: While there’s no cash discount on the sub-compact SUV, Renault is offering a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 95,000. Car buyers can also get a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000, while there is a special offer for rural customers as well.

>Also Watch:

>Renault Triber: The brand’s popular-selling MPV comes with benefits of up to Rs 60,000, special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 75,000, and Rs 10,000 bonus under the relive scrappage program.

>Renault Duster: The company’s most successful product – the Duster gets maximum benefits of close to Rs 1.30 lakh. A special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh and an additional exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 too.

Notably, all models across its line-up also get the buy now, pay in 2022 offer as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.