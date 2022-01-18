Renault Remains Relatively Confident For 2022 Despite Some Chip Supply Worries

Renault is "relatively confident" about its business year but still sees some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker's Chief Executive Officer said earlier.

"We are relatively confident for 2022 but we know that it's a volatile and uncertain world," CEO Luca de Meo told journalists at a company event, adding that the carmaker's restructuring efforts were running ahead of their schedule.

Renault's finance chief at the same event said that the carmaker was hoping to pay back as soon as possible the remainder of a 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) loan backed by the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.

