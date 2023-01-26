Republic Day 2023: Ola Electric Organises 'World’s Largest EV Ride' Across Experience Centres

Ola Electric is holding a special Unity Ride for EV owners on Republic Day 2023, January 26. Inviting participation in Ola Unity Ride, the company, in a tweet, said that the ride begins from its experience centres across the country.

“India is the world’s 2nd biggest 2W EV market. Excited to invite all 2W EV owners to join us this Republic Day for a Unity ride. With thousands of EVs riding together, it’ll be the world’s largest EV ride! Sign up now," Ola wrote while sharing the registration link for the Unity Ride. The brand claims that its Republic Day Unity Ride will be the world’s largest EV ride.

Ola Electric launched service subscription plans for its electric scooters earlier this month. The company has also introduced service desks at their experience centres which will provide a hassle-free ownership experience to its current customers. Ola’s customers will be able to bring in their S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters at these experience centres and get them serviced.

Currently, Ola Electric has S1 and S1 Pro in its line-up. The S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are known for their practicality, great value for money, incredible performance, and uber-cool design. Ola Electric is also dispelling prevalent notions about the driving range of an electric vehicle as its scooters of the S1 line-up offer a great range on a single charge.

Ola Electric has elaborate plans to expand its portfolio of EVs. Reports suggest that Ola Electric will launch as many as six new electric vehicles in India in the next few years. The company plans to roll out a premium motorcycle, a mass-market motorbike, a premium car and a premium SUV in the lucrative Indian market.

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric is now all set to start the production and deliveries of its next offering, the S1 Air. Reportedly, the Indian EV manufacturer will commence the deliveries of S1 Air in April 2023.

